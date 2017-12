Our friends at TrueBit are trying to raise $250k to support Covenant House Toronto.

They have built a virtual Christmas tree and are accepting donations in Ethereum here.

The Gotham Gal and I have donated 5.5 ETH, which may take a few days to show up on the leaderboard.

I am hoping those of you out there who are holding a lot of ETH might part with a little bit of it to help a great cause.

You can do that here.