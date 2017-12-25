Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas

I am publishing my annual year end playlist as a holiday gift to the AVC community.

I did 21 songs last year but 2017 was a great year for music, so I thought I would double that to 42.

And then I threw in Man’s Not Hot at the end for kicks.

It starts with a great Chance The Rapper holiday song and goes on from there. It’s hip hop in the beginning, moves to electronic, indie, folk, and R&B in the middle, and finishes with the big hip hop songs on SoundCloud this year.

There are a few SoundCloud Go+ tracks on it and if you aren’t a subscriber, you will get 30 second previews. I’m sorry about that but most of the songs are free and clear.

Happy Holidays Everyone