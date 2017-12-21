NYC Open Source FinTech Meetup

Open source software is a critical part of the tech stack for many organizations, both large corporations and early-stage startups alike. For various reasons, the financial services industry, one of the dominant industries in NYC, has lagged other sectors in adopting and contributing to open source.

That is changing, pushed partly by the strategies and success of high-growth fintech startups, as well as a broader recognition of the benefits of an open source strategy. A number of financial services and fintech companies here in NYC play significant roles as contributors and maintainers for open source platforms, tools, and languages popular in the industry.

To better connect people in NYC working with open source software in financial services, my friend and AVC community member Rob Underwood of TTM Advisors has teamed up with the Symphony Software Foundation to create the NY Open Source FinTech Meetup. Its inaugural meetup is January 8th at 6:30pm at Rise NY. Aaron Williamson of the Symphony Software Foundation will be moderating a panel discussion with John Stecher of Barclays and Mazy Dar of OpenFin on the 2018 outlook for open source projects in the finance industry.

If you’re working at the intersection of financial services and open source you should check it out.

