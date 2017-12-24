Putting The Year In The Review Mirror

I’m in the process of going over all of the songs I favorited this year and putting my top ones into a playlist and then culling that list. I’m planning on posting it at some point this coming week, maybe as soon as tomorrow as a Christmas gift to the AVC community.

That’s a precursor to a larger effort of looking back on 2017 that will result in a What Happened post on New Year’s Eve followed by a What Will Happen post on New Year’s Day.

This stuff is fun for me but it is also a great mental exercise to go through. It forces me to reflect, think, and focus on what is/was most important.

There is so much that blogging does for my brain. I am not sure how I would do my work without it. The daily routine of writing something for public consumption is a discipline that brings clarity in a confusing time. The bigger posts that come every now and then, and the year end ones, are particularly valuable to write.

So I am looking forward to spending the coming week reflecting on the year that is ending and looking forward to the year that is about to begin. I will do that while celebrating the year end holiday with our family skiing in the rockies.

And the year in review thing is already in swing in VC blog land. Semil Shah posted his year in review a few days ago and it is a good read.

There won’t be much in any of these year in review posts that you don’t already know. But it is the context and reflection that comes with them that are so valuable.