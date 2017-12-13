I spent much of yesterday going through board decks and other year-end reports.

It was an incredibly gratifying experience after a hard year.

I spearheaded quite a few restructurings this year. A lot of people lost their jobs as a result of those efforts.

It was a year of hard decisions and hard conversations.

But as I sat in my office and read through the reports and decks, what came across loud and clear was that we had made a bunch of right decisions.

A lot of companies that were wandering in the wilderness are now headed in clear and exciting directions.

I continue to feel badly for the people who lost their jobs or quit their jobs in the wake of these restructurings. I realize that many of them had a hard year too and I am sorry for that.

But I feel great for the companies who have been revitalized and for the people who are working in them with a jump in their step and a feeling of optimism and purpose.

This time last year I had a bad feeling in my gut and was having trouble sleeping. I knew what I had to do and dreaded doing it.

Right now, I have a good feeling in my gut and am sleeping like a baby.

That is a nice return on hard decisions.