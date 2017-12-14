SoundCloud Home

Our portfolio company SoundCloud, which makes one of the most popular apps in the world, is launching a new Home experience in it’s mobile apps today.

SoundCloud is the first place musicians post their music and it is the first place listeners discover new artists.

In the past, listeners had to use a feed experience (like Twitter) to discover new artists and new music. This experience works well for power users who take the time to curate a following list. But it doesn’t work great for most users.

So SoundCloud is launching a new Home experience today which moves the feed to a second tab and replaces with a curated and personalized experience for users.

Here is what the new Home looks like:

If you have the mobile app, you should get pushed an update today or tomorrow with the new Home experience

It is also available on the web at https://soundcloud.com/discover.

If you want to stay current on the latest in up and coming new artists, SoundCloud is the place to do that and it just got a lot better at doing that for you.