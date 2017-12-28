The Digital Advertising Duopoly
This chart from eMarketer really brings it home.
We have a digital advertising duopoly.
The difference between second and third place is massive.
I don’t want nor do I expect any governmental response to this market failure.
I want to see the technology industry adopt new approaches to monetization, ideally not attention based models, to combat this.
I don’t think subscriptions are the only answer here, as many do.
We need models that support free consumption of media for many reasons.
I think the crypto sector has some answers for us but I am also looking elsewhere.
We need new approaches and we need them now.