Beyond The Bitcoin Bubble

My friend Steven Johnson has penned a long and wonderful piece exploring what lies beyond the speculative market in crypto tokens.

This essay, which will run in Sunday’s New York Times Magazine, but is online now, could not have come at a better time.

All most people know about Bitcoin, Ethereum, ICOs, and alt-coins, is that you can trade them and make (and lose) money on them.

But that is not what interests me about crypto tokens and blockchain technology and it is not what interests USV and the folks in this sector we work with.

What interests us is that “crypto” could well be the architectural breakthrough that we need to move beyond the current Internet market dominated by a few large tech companies.

And Steven, as is his gift, explains this beautifully and easily in roughly 9,000 words.

This is a piece that requires sitting down with a cup of coffee or tea and reading it.

I would suggest you find some time this week to do that.