Email Bankruptcy
I saw this tweet in my timeline yesterday and thought “what a great way to start the new year.”
1st day of the year has to be inbox 0
I’ve declared email bankruptcy.
If I owe you an email, please send again no vex. Blame @fredwilson na im teach me the beauty of email bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/d4XaKEDh1p
— Oo Nwoye (@OoTheNigerian) January 1, 2018
I had 1,625 unread emails in my inbox this morning.
I have archived all of them that came in during 2017.
If you sent me an email in 2017 and did not get a reply, you won’t.
I am starting the year fresh. It feels good. Thanks for the suggestion OoTheNigerian.