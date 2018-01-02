I saw this tweet in my timeline yesterday and thought “what a great way to start the new year.”

1st day of the year has to be inbox 0 I’ve declared email bankruptcy. If I owe you an email, please send again no vex. Blame @fredwilson na im teach me the beauty of email bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/d4XaKEDh1p — Oo Nwoye (@OoTheNigerian) January 1, 2018

I had 1,625 unread emails in my inbox this morning.

I have archived all of them that came in during 2017.

If you sent me an email in 2017 and did not get a reply, you won’t.

I am starting the year fresh. It feels good. Thanks for the suggestion OoTheNigerian.