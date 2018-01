Like last year, our portfolio company Kickstarter is starting the new year off with a Make 100 campaign.

The idea is simple. Make 100 of something and fund it on Kickstarter.

Here are a bunch of live Make 100 campaigns

And if you want to do a Make 100 campaign, you can start here.

Make 100 campaigns are fun because they are typically low budget affairs.

I backed a bunch of them today and look forward to seeing them come to life.