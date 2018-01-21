Pacific Time

It’s that time of year again. The Gotham Gal and I are spending the rest of the winter out west.

Blog posts will start coming in around 6am PT/9am ET.

We plan to spend this winter in Utah (where I am now), LA, and I will also be in the Bay Area a fair bit.

I find this time of year to be particularly invigorating for me.

Getting out in the fresh air and skiing, biking, and that sort of thing always gets me going.

But it’s mostly about reducing the back to back to back meeting grind that my work day in NYC has become and replacing it with reading, writing, thinking, and dreaming that I find so helpful.

The Gotham Gal and I are going to go out and ski the 16″ of new powder that we have gotten in the past 48 hours this morning and then go see some great indie films this afternoon.

Should be a great Sunday.