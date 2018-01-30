Our USV Portfolio Network Team built a new offering last year called the USV Manager Bootcamp.

The idea is to offer management training classes to our portfolio companies that are too small to be able to offer those classes themselves.

Last week was the sixth bootcamp and the self reported results are pretty impressive:

As I tweeted out last week, this is something other VC firms can do as well. It’s a perfect example of something that works for a portfolio of companies.

something VC firms can do for their portfolio companies is to provide training programs that the smaller companies can’t justify on their own https://t.co/Je0WfKosVg — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) January 25, 2018

If you want to learn more about how this works, our Portfolio Network Team wrote a blog post about it last week.