It’s that time again. USV is hiring two analysts, each for a two year rotation.

The hiring process is similar to what we have done in the past, but the role is a bit different. We are adopting more of an apprenticeship model:

For this analyst cycle, we are changing things up a bit by transforming the program into more of an apprenticeship. What does that mean? You will work mostly with two partners at the firm, one of whom will be primarily responsible for your training. We are looking for two people. The first analyst will be working primarily with Andy, the second primarily with Albert.

The USV analyst role has been a nice launchpad for the folks who have done it:

Past analysts have gone on to join other venture firms and even start their own (Andrew, Charlie, Joel), work at USV portfolio companies (Jonathan, Eric), help launch new products (Christina, Brian) and start their own companies (Zander, Jennifer).

If you are interested in spending a couple years at USV, here is our process:

Our process starts with having candidates answer two questions by recording videos, as well as submitting two short written pieces. These will be due by end of day Thursday, February 15. From the initial submissions we select a smaller group for telephone interviews and then a set of finalists for in-person meetings. We expect the process to be finished by the end of March and candidates should be available to start work in April or May. Here are the questions: Video 1: Why are you interested in the analyst role? [30 seconds] Video 2: What is an example of an initiative you took outside of school or work? [60 seconds] Written 1: An email asking for a meeting with the founder of a startup you admire. Written 2: An argument for why one of the following is either overvalued or undervalued [Twitter, Snap, Bitcoin, Ethereum] [750 words max]

If this seems right up your alley, you can start your application here.