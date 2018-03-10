Audio Of The Week: Skin In The Game

I have been listening to Nassim Nicholas Taleb‘s new book, Skin In The Game, in audiobook form while driving around LA this past week. I’ve always been a fan of having skin in the game and others having skin in the game and so it’s a topic that makes a lot of sense to me.

I happened upon this podcast between Russell Roberts and Nassim and it’s a pretty good summary of many of the important topics in the book. So if you don’t have time to read or listen to the entire book, this podcast is an excellent short cut to some important concepts.