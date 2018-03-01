I Read Your Newsletter

I get that a lot.

And I saw this on Twitter this week (which made my day, Matt is great).

@matt_levine and @fredwilson are the two newsletters I most look forward to reading each day — Shaun Chaudhary (@shaundre3k) February 28, 2018

I certainly don’t think of AVC as a newsletter.

I think of it as a blog, a public place to write every day.

But many/most of you get it via email and read it that way (and reply to me that way too).

Which is fine.

The format doesn’t really matter as much as the frequency, the writing, and the topics I touch on regularly.

I get that and support that.

