Slideshow Of The Week: Why Tokens Are Fundamental

This weekend I am going with a slideshow instead of a video or audio embed.

Some of my colleagues at USV have been spending a lot of time with regulators, elected officials, and lawyers helping all of these people understand cryptonetworks and why they are super important and need to be regulated with extra care.

One of the issues that many folks get wrong is the role of tokens in these cryptonetworks. For many reasons, not the least of which being the speculative frenzy surrounding cryptotokens, regulators and others simply see tokens as financial instruments and want to regulate them as such.

So my colleague Nick put together this deck to explain the “centrality” of cryptotokens to the operation of cryptonetworks. He published it on his blog earlier this week. I am republishing it here.

I would encourage everyone to hit the [ ] icon and read this in full screen mode.