The AT&T/Time Warner Trial

Trump’s Justice Department goes to court this week to block the merger of AT&T and Time Warner on “anti-competition concerns.”

Like most of the things that come out of this administration, this is a joke.

HBO has 54 million subscribers and spent $2bn on new content last year.

My friend Pat Keane tweeted this out last month:

The Netflix juggernaut: 120 million global subs, 50% of U.S. time streaming, $8 billion 2018 content budget. Competitor content budgets: Apple $1 billion, Hulu $2.5 billion, Amazon Studios $4.5 billion. — Patrick Keane (@phkeane) March 8, 2018

And what about Amazon? With 80mm global Prime subscribers, they are maybe the biggest threat of them all

This trial is a joke. A waste of taxpayers money. All because our loser President hates CNN. Ugh.