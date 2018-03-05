Twitter TV Ad

I believe the ad Twitter ran at the Oscars last night is their first TV ad.

If so, I am a fan.

It was an anchor to a hashtag conversation and took on a topic of cultural relevance.

It speaks to the power of Twitter to be a force for good in the world.

I understand that Twitter is used by all sorts of bad people and for all sorts of bad things.

That is the challenge of operating a real-time, open, global communication system.

But it is also true that Twitter is used by all sorts of good people and for all sorts of good things.

And the ad reminded me and everyone of that last night.

Disclosure: My wife and I are long TWTR.