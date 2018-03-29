Tenacity
I saw this tweet in my feed this morning and responded:
just keep going and don’t quit
— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) March 29, 2018
If there was one word I would use to describe my secret to success it would be tenacity.
I just put my mind to something and grind on it.
I am not the smartest person in the room.
I am not the most organized person.
I don’t manage people well.
So I have a ton of weaknesses.
But my superpower is that I wake up with a ton of energy and apply it to everything I’m working on and keep doing that until I get an acceptable outcome.
It reminds me of the lesson of Angela Duckworth‘s book Grit that I wrote about last year.
the secret to outstanding achievement is not talent but a special blend of passion and persistence she calls “grit.”
It is powerful stuff.