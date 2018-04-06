Funding Friday: NYC Says Enough Rally

A group of high school students in NYC are doing a gun safety rally in Washington Square Park on April 20th and are funding the rally on our portfolio company, GoFundMe.

The campaign is called NYC Says Enough and you can back it here.

I don’t know these students, but one of them reached out to me via email and I asked him a bunch of questions which he answered to my satisfaction.

So I backed the project this morning and am now sharing it with all of you.

I am closing comments today because I don’t want this post to turn into an acrimonious gun safety debate.