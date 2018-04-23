The AVC Audience
As I slowly heard toward moving the WordPress instance that hosts AVC to another provider, I was asked how large the audience was.
So I went and looked for the first time in a long while and sent that info to a potential new provider.
And I figured you all might be interested too.
So here are some screenshots from Google Analytics:
This is the total usage over the last twelve months.
This is active users (28 day, 7 day, one day) over the past year.
And here is a bit more about where you all come from and what kind of device you use to read AVC.