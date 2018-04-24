A number of USV folks are using the Brave browser on their phones and thinking about using it on desktop too.

We are not the average internet users at USV. We tend toward early adopter.

So I polled my twitter followers (which also skews early adopter) to see how many of them are using the Brave browser:

I am curious to get a sense of the adoption of the Brave browser: https://t.co/qSXLwnryBj — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) April 24, 2018

I don’t want to bias anyone who wants to complete the poll, so if you want to see the current results, pls complete it and you will see the results after you do that.

It’s interesting. I will say that much.