And Now A Word From Our Sponsor

I’m running an advertisement here today.

I’ve been Chairman of two public companies in my career and the leaders of those two companies sat down and talked yesterday.

I enjoyed watching that very much and hope you do too.

In this nine-minute video, Jim Cramer talks to Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy, about what makes Etsy “special” and how being special allows them to compete and win against Amazon.

Etsy CEO on Amazon Handmade: It doesn’t really threaten our business from CNBC.

Disclosure: I am the Chairman of Etsy, have been on Etsy’s board for 12 years, and my wife and I own a lot of Etsy stock.