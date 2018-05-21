Last week, I was asked this question on Twitter:

Crypto Twitter — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) May 14, 2018

But if you want to read CryptoTwitter, what is the best way to do that?

I have curated a bunch of people to follow in my timeline over the last seven years so CryptoTwitter is part of my personal Twitter.

But for those where that is not the case, what is the best way to get CryptoTwitter?

Twitter Lists are a great way to do that.

I believe Twitter Lists are still organized in reverse chronological order and are not filtered in any way. So that is a good thing in and of itself.

I like this Twitter List, called Crypto Thought Leaders, made by richardx.

If there are other CryptoTwitter lists that people in the AVC community like to use, please recommend them in the comments.