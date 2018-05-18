Funding Friday: Food Security for Puerto Rico

An AVC community member sent me to this GoFundMe project last weekend and I backed it.

They are raising $20k to build two hydroponic vertical tower farms in two communities in Puerto Rico.

A tower farm looks like this:

This is from the project page:

Puerto Rican families need sovereignty over their own food supply. Before Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was 80% reliant on imports to supply the island’s food. Now they are 100% reliant on imported food. People need access to fresh water and food to live. There is no time to waste in launching the agricultural revitalization that Puerto Rico so desperately needs. The local government is financially over-extended and has limited support from FEMA. Lives depend on us.

And this is the team behind this project:

Green Food Solutions was co-founded by Electra Jarvis and Mary Wetherill. We are a vertical farming company. We sell, install, and maintain hydroponic vertical farms and provide educational presentations and workshops as part of our commitment to health, the environment and food justice. We are based in NYC and grow food out of a 10,000 square foot greenhouse in the Bronx.

If you want to make this project a reality, you can back it here.