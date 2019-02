It is a bit strange that we set aside one day a year to honor Mom and motherhood because where I sit it is something we need to honor every hour of every day.

Motherhood is one of the most beautiful things about life.

The combination of unrelenting love and equally unrelenting demands is a potent mix.

It is the thing that makes us grow up and be what we are.

So let’s celebrate motherhood and the mothers in our life today, and every day.

Happy Mothers Day.