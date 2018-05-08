Subscribing To AVC Via Email

About a month ago I put all of AVC traffic behind “https.”

This is something you can do with one click of a button if you are behind Cloudflare, as AVC is.

I should have done this a long time ago, but only got around to doing it last month.

In the process, I broke the subscribe via email feature and only fixed it this morning.

So, this is as good of a time as any to mention that you can get this blog delivered via email every morning.

You can subscribe via email (or RSS if you prefer that) here.

May 8, 2018Weblogs

Tweet