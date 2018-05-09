The Jetsons
When I was a kid, two of my favorite cartoons were from Hanna-Barbera; The Flintsones and The Jetsons.
I particularly loved The Jetsons.
From Wikipedia:
the Jetsons live in a comical version of the future, with elaborate robotic contraptions, aliens, holograms, and whimsical inventions.[3][4] The original series comprised 24 episodes and aired on Sunday nights on ABC beginning September 23, 1962, with primetime reruns continuing through September 22, 1963
In the last few weeks, I have been feeling that we are heading into a future that looks quite similar to The Jetsons.
I got a deck last week for an eVOTL company (which is not something we would invest in at USV) and shared it with a few colleagues and said “The Jetsons”.
The Jetson’s family robot Rosie is way better than Alexa but maybe in a decade or so, Alexa will be able to do all that Rosie did for the Jetsons.
George Jetson works for a company that is similar in many ways to SpaceX.
George’s boss is a robot. Maybe we will all be experiencing that too in time.
Anyway, I am going to figure out how to go back and watch all of the 24 original episodes.
I think sci-fi is as good of a crystal ball as we have to see into the future and the writers at Hannah-Barbera did an amazing job of that back in the early 60s.