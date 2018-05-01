Token Summit III In NYC

On May 17th, AVC regulars William Mougayar and Nick Tomaino will be hosting the 3rd Token Summit in New York at Pier 36 (aka Basketball City).

There are still a few tickets left but I think it will sell out soon.

The agenda was released a few days ago.

There are some interesting topics on the agenda:

Security Tokens

Token Regulation in the US

Non-Fungible Tokens

The Asian Crypto Landscape

Token Regulation in Switzerland

I will be there and will talk to the CTO of CryptoKitties Dieter Shirley about digital collectibles. My partner Brad Burnham will be on a panel discussing token regulations. And some of our companies will also be speaking, such as Blockstack and Coinbase.

May 14-18 is “Blockchain Week” in NYC and also features the Consensus Conference where I will be doing a fireside chat mid-morning on Wednesday May 16th. If you are in the blockchain/crypto sector, NYC will be the place to be the third week of May.