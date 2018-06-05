Deleting Your Voice Recordings
A few months ago, the Gotham Gal asked me to disconnect the Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices we have in our family room.
I complied with that request.
This is what the two devices look like now:
At some point, I will remove them and either do something else with them or dispose of them.
If anyone in our house is uncomfortable with devices listening to our conversations, I don’t want to subject them to that.
I do plan to go look at our voice recording history and delete anything that seems off limits.
Here is how you do that with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
This raises a broader question about these voice devices which is whether the value they offer outweighs the creepiness they create in the home.
For us, the answer has been a resounding no, as evidenced by that photograph.