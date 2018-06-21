Some Words Of Wisdom

I saw this tweetstorm today from Suhail Doshi, founder of Mixpanel.

1/ Getting my first 100 customers always felt like a puzzle. The next 1000 seemed unreachable. Besides, how can you get feedback to make the product better w/o users? After many years, we ended up w/ 6,000+ paying customers. It was a grind to get there.😩 Here’s what I Iearned… — Suhail (@Suhail) June 20, 2018

If you click on this link you will be taken to the entire thing. I wish I knew how to embed the entire tweetstorm. I would have done that here.

There are some real pearls of wisdom in here, like this:

2/ This 1st lesson comes hard learned for most engineers: get up — away from your monitor—and talk to your users! I know it’s safer & comfortable to just email people but it’s also easier to ignore you. Your first 100 customers are usually acquired as a result of YOU selling. — Suhail (@Suhail) June 20, 2018

And this:

4/ You should put as much energy into the first 3 steps of your product (including your landing page) as you do your entire product after those steps. If people don’t get past step 3, your whole product didn’t matter anyway. It’s easy to get caught up in building the other stuff. — Suhail (@Suhail) June 20, 2018

And this:

7/ Find a niche of customers instead of trying to be something for everyone. FB started w/ elite colleges. SoundCloud started w/ bedroom producers collabing. Airbnb w/ spare bedrooms. It’ll be easier to explain your product making it easier to convince the right early users. — Suhail (@Suhail) June 20, 2018

My partner Brad calls that last one “finding the narrow point of the wedge.”

Getting your product right is critical. But getting your “go to market” right is just as important. They are two sides of the same coin and influence each other greatly.

Suhail’s tweetstorm makes that point so well.