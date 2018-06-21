Some Words Of Wisdom

I saw this tweetstorm today from Suhail Doshi, founder of Mixpanel.

If you click on this link you will be taken to the entire thing. I wish I knew how to embed the entire tweetstorm. I would have done that here.

There are some real pearls of wisdom in here, like this:

And this:

And this:

My partner Brad calls that last one “finding the narrow point of the wedge.”

Getting your product right is critical. But getting your “go to market” right is just as important. They are two sides of the same coin and influence each other greatly.

Suhail’s tweetstorm makes that point so well.

June 21, 2018entrepreneurship

Tweet