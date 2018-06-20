Thirty One Years

Today is our thirty-first wedding anniversary. We got married on a hot steamy June night in the Washington DC area. During the official part of the event, the skies opened up and it poured. After that, the heat and humidity dissipated and we had a really fun party.

It has been a productive partnership. We have three fantastic children and an array of business and personal interests that we have pursued, often and increasingly together. We plan to spend the day together and not work. So other than this brief public celebration of matrimony and love, this is all you are going to get from me today.

But if you are interested in the crypto/blockchain/token sector, you may want to check out something I wrote on USV.com and posted overnight. It is about our dual strategy of investing directly in companies and projects and also in token funds. You can read that here.