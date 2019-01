The Gotham Gal and I got to see Patty McCord give a talk a few months ago and I was blown away by her pragmatic, no-nonsense, calling out bullshit approach to managing people. Patty helped Netflix build their culture and left about six years ago to advise companies, small and large, how to manage people better.

She’s a breath of fresh air in a world of corporate speak. I think you’ll enjoy her as much as I do.