Fourth Feelings

I’m sitting here on a park bench outside my favorite coffee shop, where I’ve been writing my daily posts for the last week and a half on my phone, and I’m staring at our flag.

Normally, a scene like this on the Fourth Of July fills me with pride. I love America, all that it has stood for, and what it has represented for me and for many others.

But today, I’m not feeling that pride. I am not proud of what America has been showing to the rest of the world and I’m not proud of the decisions we have made and the direction we have taken.

I am saddened. Deeply saddened.

Because this post is about my feelings and not meant to be about anything more, I have closed the comments.

I do care about how all of you are feeling today but I would prefer that you post those feelings on your own social media accounts and leave mine for me today.