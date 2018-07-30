Kin Developer Program

Kin, the cryptocurrency launched by Kik (a USV portfolio company), recently launched a developer challenge. The challenge: build a breakout cryptocurrency-based consumer experience.

Kin is a cryptocurrency focused on driving mainstream consumer transactions. Kin envisions a world where cryptocurrencies are used by people every day.

Consumers have no problem buying coffee with dollars every day. Dollars work great for that transaction.

Kin is focused on driving daily consumer utility in the digital world. Digital value for digital goods.

So, Kin launched a program designed to incentivize developers to build consumer apps with the Kin SDK. The incentives are described here.

Developers are invited to submit ideas by August 10th. If you’re selected, and you publish an app, and you drive a significant number of active Kin wallets, you will receive the incentives.

This is a greenfield opportunity for developers. There are all sorts of consumer use cases to be discovered. So build a fun app and get rewarded for doing it.