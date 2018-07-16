Writing On My Phone

We write on our phones all day long. Texts, emails, searches, etc.

But long form writing is a different thing. I’m not sure how much long form writing happens on phones.

I’ve been mostly writing my daily posts on my phone in the last month and I quite like it. I am writing this post on my phone on a train to NYC this morning.

It has a more casual feel. The words flow naturally from my head to my thumbs to the screen. I feel connected to the writing in a way that doesn’t quite happen on a big screen.

I like that I can write on my phone anywhere. On a park bench. On a train. Sitting on the beach.

Being able to write anywhere makes it less of a chore and more of a treat. Like having a moleskin with you all the time.

I don’t write well with a pen or pencil. It is something I’ve struggled with my entire life. Bad eye hand coordination or something else. Whatever the case, I press too hard, my hand cramps, the writing is barely legible, and I race to finish as I hate it.

So my moleskin is my phone. And it is always with me and I can pull it out and start typing whenever I want. And I do that quite often.

There are a few downsides to writing on a phone. I don’t have Grammarly on my phone and I quite like it to keep my writing clean and neat. And I tend to make a lot more little typos on my phone (misspellings, missing a letter in a word, etc). But I expect the tools for long form writing on a phone will improve over time.

The pros outweigh the cons for me and I expect to frequently write blog posts on my phone.

Many people tell me that they want to blog but can never find the time to do that. If you are someone like that, try writing on your phone. WordPress has an excellent mobile app that I write in but you could also write in Google Docs or some other mobile app.

It’s easy, it can be done anywhere, and it feels so natural.