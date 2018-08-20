Fifty-Seven
I am fifty-seven years old today.
As I have done for the last twenty years, I plan to spend the day at the beach surrounded by family.
Birthdays don’t bum me out. I look forward to them. They are a time to celebrate life.
And that is what I plan to do.
I will make time today for myself, my work, and my friends and family.
Which is a microcosm of where I find myself in mid-life, seeking and largely finding a balance that keeps me healthy, happy and engaged.
And this blog is a big piece of that and I appreciate the role that all of you play in my life.