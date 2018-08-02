Sonos priced it’s initial public offering last night at $15/share and will start trading today under the ticker SONO.

I am very fond of this company and the products it makes. The Gotham Gal and I are surely one of the company’s best customers.

I am not an investor in Sonos, nor is USV, and this post is not a recommendation to purchase the stock. It is a love letter to the company.

The love affair started twelve years ago, in March of 2006.

The marketing folks at Sonos reached out to me and suggested that they sponsor the music picks I used to run on the sidebar on the AVC blog.

I said yes and Sonos ads started appearing on the AVC blog that month.

I also received a test unit and reviewed the Sonos product here on AVC later that month.

A year later, I visited Sonos at their headquarters in Santa Barbara California.

Over the years, we have purchased so many Sonos devices that I have lost count. We use them everywhere.

I have also written about Sonos dozens of times here at AVC.

There have been many attempts to build a home music device that is better than Sonos.

They have all failed.

It is possible that Apple will get it right with the HomePod.

But they haven’t done that yet.

And even if they do, we will likely stay with Sonos as it works so well for us and we have them everywhere.

And now Sonos is a public company. Well played Sonos.