Conversations Versus Interviews
I’ve been interviewed many times and while interviews are OK, what I enjoy a lot more are public conversations between two people.
Listening to two people talking as friends and peers is more enlightening to me.
My friend Chris Dixon was in NYC a few weeks ago and he came by my office and we talked about stuff for about an hour.
I told him it would be fun to do the same thing but record it and put it up online.
So I went over to the A16Z offices in NYC a few days later and we did that.
And this is an hour-long conversation between the two of us about what we are thinking about right now.
I hope you enjoy it.