Remembering 9/11

On Sunday morning, I rode my bike by the memorial in lower Manhattan where the twin towers used to stand.

They have done a wonderful job rebuilding that area and the memorial itself is inspiring in just the right way, somber and reflective and serious.

Seventeen years is a long time.

Children, like ours, who were just old enough to know what happened and why, are now adults, living their own lives, going to work every morning.

Life moves on, the wounds heal.

But the scars are still there, in our hearts, our minds, and on the ground where it happened.

I am taking some time today to remember that day and the people we lost.

This post is part of that.