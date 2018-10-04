Gotham Gal Turns Fifteen

2003 was a fertile year for both of us as I started blogging in late September and Joanne picked it up on her birthday a few weeks later.

I’m not the only one in this family who blogs every day. It’s incredibly hard to do that. Trust me, I know.

And she has more range.

From her post today:

These past 15 years have been my thoughts on investing, tech companies, the state of the union, recipes, raising kids, restaurants, theater, design, books, travel, art, women entrepreneurs, trends and pretty much everything that rattles around my head.

I don’t think that is a comprehensive list. She covers a lot more range than that. And she edits herself a lot less than me too.

I am most jealous that her blog birthday is her real birthday.

So happy birthday to the Gotham Gal.