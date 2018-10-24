Jet lag is such a challenge for me.

We got back from Japan four days ago and I was doing great.

I figured that I had it beat this time.

Then last night at 2am, I woke up and I was wide awake.

We’ve got a series of meetings today that I need to be coherent in.

So I took a half a pill and got back to sleep by 3am and slept until almost 8am.

The good news is I am rested.

The bad news is I don’t have this thing beat like I thought I did.

I have tried a bunch of things to manage jet lag over the years, many of them recommended by folks here at AVC in reaction to a post about this I did a few years ago.

And they have all worked, to a degree.

But, I think the truth is, at least for me, that it takes me about a week to get truly back to normal after a long trip to Asia.

And as much as I thought I could shorten that timetable, I don’t think I can.