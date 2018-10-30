Vertical Accelerators In NYC
The Partnership For New York City operates some excellent “vertical” accelerators for companies that are getting started and are focused on serving industries with big footprints here in NYC.
Financial Services – FinTech Innovation Lab
Health Care – Digital Health Innovation Lab
Fashion – Fashion Tech Lab
Biotech – The BioAccelerate Prize
Transit – Transit Tech Lab
Both the Transit Tech Lab and the FinTech Innovation Lab are accepting applications right now for their next programs.
You can apply here: