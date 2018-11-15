Crypto Explorers Goes On The Road

The Crypto Explorers community was seeded right here on AVC. It is a community of over 200 people who are working in the crypto sector, interested in the crypto sector, and/or are invested in the crypto sector.

They have taken five group trips to Zug Switzerland (Crypto Valley) and built friendships, learned a ton, and had some fun too.

I found out yesterday that they are going global now, with planned trips to other crypto hot spots around the world.

The next trip is in a couple weeks to Singapore on November 26-27. And spots like Korea, Hong Kong, Malta and eventually the Americas are also on the roadmap.

If you want to join this community of crypto travelers and join the trip to Singapore, you can do that here.