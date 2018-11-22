Giving Thanks

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone.

I appreciate the annual ritual of surrounding ourselves with family, making a big dinner, and enjoying all of that.

I also appreciate taking some time to look back on things and be thankful for what we have.

I am most thankful for what I have around me today, my wife, who makes everything better for everyone around her, and our three fantastic children.

But I thought I would also talk about something that has helped me a lot in the past year – taking a more meditative posture to life. I started meditating last fall and have now been doing it every day since then. But that’s only part of what I am talking about. I am also taking about doing yoga two to three times a week, and making the most out of those sessions. And then taking all of the experiences and sensations and feelings that those things give me and introducing them into the rest of my day.

I have always been high strung. I throw myself at the world and keep throwing myself at it until I am exhausted. That personality has made me who I am and produced much of the success I have enjoyed. But it is also the source of the anxiety and worry that I have experienced regularly and, at times, acutely.

Breathing, deeply and repeatedly, and taking it down a notch and sitting with that feeling is something I wish I had learned as a child. I am sure that there were people who tried. But it took me until my mid 50s to really get it. But now that I do, I have found a balance to the “go go go” way of life that I still live and enjoy.

I am very thankful for that.