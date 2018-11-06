If You Do Just One Thing Today, Vote

Today is Election Day. Polls are open in every state in the US. It is time to stop the incessant back and forth, and do the one thing that counts – voting.

There is very little on my ballot here in NYC that matters much to me. The races are not close. The ballot referendums are not on issues that matter a ton to me.

It would be easy for me to blow off voting today.

But I am not going to do that.

I plan to go to my polling place, stand in line for however long it takes, and fill out the ballot and submit my choices and be counted.

I hope everyone who reads this blog that lives in the US and is a citizen will do that today unless they have already done it via early voting.

I feel that voting is not only our right, it is our responsibility.

Let’s do it.