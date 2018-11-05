Pixel 3 XL
I spent a fair bit of time this weekend moving phones from the Pixel 2, which I have loved using, to the Pixel 3 XL.
It is
But getting all of my security set up on a new phone (2FA, passwords, etc) and then logging into all of my apps (because I don’t like to log in with Google or Facebook or anyone else) is a massive pain.
But at least I feel more secure.
After using the Pixel 3 XL for the last couple days, I cannot say that it is a meaningfully different experience than using the Pixel 2. Everyone says the camera is better. I have not noticed that yet but I am also not hugely particular about my phone camera.
One new feature of the Pixel 3 that I am using is wireless charging. I also bought the Pixel Charging Stand and when I get home, I just put the phone on the stand and it charges wirelessly. That’s nice. I used to charge my earlier Pixels wirelessly but they got rid of that in the recent models and now it is back. I like that.
I am excited about getting the Pixel 3 to screen my calls. That is another new feature it comes with. But I have not yet set that up. I will report back on how that is working for me.
The biggest disappointment for me is the lack of facial recognition on the Pixel 3. I like using my fingerprint to log into my phone, but I think I would like facial recognition even more. The iPhone has had that feature for a year or so now and I can’t understand why Google can’t match that.
Anyway, my big takeaway from spending a fair bit of my time this weekend moving from Pixel 2 to Pixel 3 is that not much changed for me. That’s fine. A new phone is always a nice thing to have. But I am not sure it was worth all of the setup time I put in this weekend. It’s pretty much the same phone I have had for the last year or so.