TYWLS Digital Dance

I blogged about this in the spring of 2017 but I am back with more.

TYWLS stands for The Young Women’s Leadership School, which is located in Astoria Queens in NYC. A few years ago the students decided to show off their computer science coding skills by making a “digital dance.” I posted the first one they did at the link above.

I just saw a video about their most recent digital dance and I just had to post it here.

I love this digital dance thing so much. It shows that coding skills can be used creatively. It shows that young women, particularly young women of color, can be coders and be proud of it. And it shows that technology is everywhere.

I have met some of these young women and they are impressive and I can’t wait to see what they are going to do when they grow up.