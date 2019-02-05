Early Liquidity

Ever since I got interested in crypto, I have looked at the emergence of the commercial Internet in the 90s as a roadmap for what to expect.

And while that has largely been useful as a frame of reference, I’ve struggled with the huge bubble of 2017 which felt to me like it came too early relative to the maturity of the sector.

Yesterday I read this post which has a great explanation for that:

The bubble came early because blockchain technology enabled liquidity earlier in its life cycle.

That makes a ton of sense to me and reframes the timelines in my mind.

Phew.

Some of you may have noticed that I waited until very late in the day today to post. I’m struggling a bit with adjusting to time zones, a head cold, and today was just one of those days where nothing went as planned.

I’m not planning on making early evening eastern time my regular routine.