Early Liquidity

Ever since I got interested in crypto, I have looked at the emergence of the commercial Internet in the 90s as a roadmap for what to expect.

And while that has largely been useful as a frame of reference, I’ve struggled with the huge bubble of 2017 which felt to me like it came too early relative to the maturity of the sector.

Yesterday I read this post which has a great explanation for that:

The bubble came early because blockchain technology enabled liquidity earlier in its life cycle.

That makes a ton of sense to me and reframes the timelines in my mind.

Phew.

Some of you may have noticed that I waited until very late in the day today to post. I’m struggling a bit with adjusting to time zones, a head cold, and today was just one of those days where nothing went as planned.

I’m not planning on making early evening eastern time my regular routine.

February 5, 2019blockchain, crypto

