SoundCloud Premier Distribution

Our portfolio company SoundCloud launched an important new feature today. Distribution.

There are plenty of services a musician can use to get their music onto the major streaming music services. There has been CDBaby, TuneCore, DistroKid, and many more. So why do musicians need another option?

Because if you grow up on SoundCloud, starting in your bedroom or parent’s basement, and you have all your music there, it is nice to be able to send some of it, or all of it, to Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, Tencent, and many more.

This service is free if you have a SoundCloud Pro or Pro Unlimited account.

Here’s the value proposition (from SoundCloud’s blog post):

With the first and only distribution tool built directly into a streaming platform, you can think of your SoundCloud account as mission control for your music: the only place where you can share tracks instantly, connect with your fans, manage your content, and get paid for your plays – everywhere. Simply choose from your uploaded tracks and albums and distribute to all major music services while keeping 100% of your rights and payouts (we take nothing) and getting streamlined payments directly from SoundCloud.

I am excited to see this launch as it is a key piece of SoundCloud’s position in the market, as the place creators go to start sharing their music, and stay to manage it as they grow their fan bases and careers.